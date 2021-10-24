Katie Price has apologised after her car crash.

The 43-year-old star is in rehab following the smash last month, where she was also charged for driving whilst disqualified, and a statement issued by her family says she takes "full responsibility" for the horrific incident.

The former glamour model's family told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises. Kate is deeply loved and she loves her family.

“We are all there for her right now – and her children, who she loves dearly, are giving her strength as a mum.”

The crash took place near Katie's home in Sussex as her BMW rolled over.

A source explained to The Sun newspaper at the time: "Katie rolled her car and was in a bad way when police arrived. She's in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her and why she was driving."

The star's family also said at the time they were "concerned and worried" about the mother-of-five's health and wellbeing, as she subsequently checked into The Priory clinic in London.

A statement on Katie's Instagram account read: "This message has been written by Kate's family. As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone."