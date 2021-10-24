Adele Roberts has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter has announced that she will undergo surgery to remove a tumour on Monday (25.10.21) after explaining that she was diagnosed at the start of the month. She had also missed both of her radio shows this weekend.

Adele revealed the news in an Instagram post as she explained that she had sought medical advice after struggling with her digestion "for a while".

The 42-year-old star wrote on the social media site: "It's all happened so quickly and I'm so sorry to post something like this on here but I hope it helps anyone who might be worrying, or suffering in silence.

"As I've learned over the last few weeks, there's no 'normal' with cancer. Sadly it can affect anyone, at any age, anytime. It doesn't discriminate. Early detection can save your life."

Adele added: "I'm going to have surgery (on Monday) to remove the tumour and then see if I need anymore treatment or if the cancer has spread.

"So far the outlook is positive and I feel so lucky that I can be treated. It's just the start of my journey but I'm going to give it everything I've got."

Adele explained that the hardest thing about her diagnosis was telling her family and her girlfriend Kate Holderness.

She said: "The hardest thing wasn't even finding out I had cancer, it was telling my family. It broke my heart.

"If you know any of them please look after them for me until I can see them again. Especially my Katie. I worry about her being on her own while I'm away."

BBC Radio 1 said it was sending "all our love and support" to the presenter and her partner.

A statement added: "Everyone at Radio 1, along with millions of listeners, wishes her a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming Adele back on air soon."