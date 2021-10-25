'Saturday Night Live' bosses are "scrambling" to replace Ed Sheeran after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 'Bad Habits' singer revealed on Sunday (24.10.21) he had contracted the virus and though he has pledged to honour as many commitments as he can from home, producers on the weekend sketch series are exploring their options for the 6 November show, on which the 30-year-old star was due to be the musical guest.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that because Ed wouldn't be allowed into the US with a positive COVID-19 test, show bosses are looking to replace him with “another singer who appeals to the same demo,” with Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber among the possibilities.

There is also a possibility the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker could perform remotely from the UK, but that is deemed unlikely.

The insider said: “Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something ‘SNL’ does. The show likes to have the performer in studio.”

Ed - who has 14-month-old daughter Lyra with wife Cherry - revealed on Instagram over the weekend that he's having to self-isolate after a positive test result.

He wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

"Apologies to anyone I've let down, be safe everyone x (sic)"

Ed's new album is due to be released this week and he had been set to join Apple Music's Zane Lowe to play songs from the record and take questions from fans as part of the promotion.