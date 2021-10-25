Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung have become parents to twins.

The 'One Tree Hill' alum took to Instagram with the surprise news that he and the ‘Misfits’ star have welcomed their first children into the world.

Alongside a video of him and the newborns laying on his chest, the 43-year-old actor wrote: “We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung."

The pair have been inundated with messages of congratulations.

Bryan's 'Mindy Project' co-star, Mindy Kaling, wrote underneath the post: "Omg omg!!! Congrats!! (sic)"

His 'One Tree Hill' co-star Bethany Joy Lenz commented: "AHHHHHH."

While Hilary Duff wrote: “Whaaaaaaaat!!!!! (sic)"

The pregnancy will come as a surprise as the pair - who tied the knot in 2015, three years after they started dating - had kept their pregnancy news a secret.

In 2019, Jamie revealed she was having her eggs frozen as she admitted she was "unsure" when she would start a family.

She said: “Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones. One of the first major steps for egg retrieval.

“I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful.

“I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s ok. (sic)"

The former reality star - who shot to fame on 'The Real World: San Diego' in 2004 - added that she wanted to share her fertility journey to help others understand the process.

She said: “I’ve been documenting my journey to freezing my eggs because I too have a ton of questions about this process.

“How you feel on the day to day basis, the overall process and which injections suck major balls. Everyone is different and everyone’s process will be different but I hope that sharing my journey will help answer some of those questions."