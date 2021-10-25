Maya Henry is moving back in with Liam Payne.

The couple reconciled in August following a two-month split and although they have vowed to take things slowly, the 20-year-old model has been spending more time at the 'Sunshine' singer's house and has even brought her beloved dog Winston back to the UK ready to settle down together again.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Liam and Maya are still taking things slow but they are in a really great place.

“Maya had been splitting her time between Liam’s new home and her central London apartment.

“Last week she flew home to the US to see friends and family as well as pick up her dog Winston and bring him back to the UK to live with her and Liam.

“He gave her the dog last Christmas but she took him back to the States when they split. The fact she is bringing him back to London shows she can see a future here with Liam."

Before the couple reunited in the summer, Liam - who has three-year-old son Bear with former partner Cheryl - made a public plea to win Maya back.

He wrote on Instagram: "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it. (sic)"

The 28-year-old singer admitted back in June that he "wasn't very good at relationships."

He explained: "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. That's where I got to in my last relationship.

"I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

"I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."