Sir Trevor McDonald is to take over from the late Sir Patrick Moore as the GamesMaster.

The popular 90s video game show is being brought back on E4 and 'News At Ten' icon Trevor, 82, will be taking on Patrick's duties, setting challenges and giving hints and tips to gamers.

He said: "I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers."

The original TV series ran from 1992 to 1998 and featured video game reviews as well as challenges where game players would compete against one another for the title of ‘GamesMaster Champion’ .

In the first format, the Sir Patrick Moore provided hints and tips to players as the titular GamesMaster, whilst the series was hosted by Dominik Diamond, and for a brief period by Dexter Fletcher.

Channel 4 bosses have promised that the relaunched series will feature the "toughest" challenges in the programme's history.

Sacha Khari, Head of Digital Commissioning at Channel 4 said: ”'GamesMaster' was a household name back in the 90s and this new revamped version for social and E4 retains the elements that made this show so special, whilst also bringing it bang up to date, improving game quality and bringing in fresh and current names to tackle the trickiest 'GamesMaster' challenges yet."

It is hoped that the revamped series, which will be partnered with Facebook's Oculus Quest 2, will attract a wider audience that the gaming enthusiasts that tuned in for the 90s programme.

Ian Lamarra, Executive Producer from Alaska TV, said: “Bringing back a much-loved brand is a huge responsibility, but I am excited by the challenge. Two thirds of adults now call themselves gamers and games now look better than movies. There has never been a better time to relaunch the definitive gaming TV series. It is fantastic to be the first fully cross platform branded deal of its kind which will ensure everyone has a point of entry. Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook are the perfect partners for this and we want huge fans of the series to embrace our new take as well as welcoming in a whole new audience.”

'GamesMaster' is to return on E4's YouTube channel later this year, being brought back as a "social first" before it airs on E4.