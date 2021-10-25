Katie Price believes Uri Geller cured her son Harvey’s blindness.

The former glamour model's eldest child Harvey, now 19, was born without an optic nerve but she was stunned when she ran into the illusionist and psychic and he would be able to make the youngster see one day.

Katie explained how she ran into Uri backstage on ITV's 'This Morning' when Harvey was a baby, and he showed her his famous spoon bending trick, before insisting she should keep the piece of cutlery as a token of what he'd done for the tot.

In an extract from her new book 'Katie Price: Harvey and Me' shared by OK! magazine, she wrote: "We naturally got chatting and we were speaking about Harvey.

"I told him all about what we’d been through and that he was blind.

"I remember him saying to me, ‘Let me do something with Harvey. I can guarantee that one day he will see.’

"I was thinking, ‘What are you on about? What a load of bulls***!’ We’d been told by doctors that he was blind and he will never be able to see, so why did this guy think he could perform a miracle? Did he think he was Jesus or something?"

Despite her skepticism, the former 'Loose Women' star - who has four other children from previous relationships - felt there was no harm in Uri trying.

She added: "I just thought, ‘What’s the worst that can happen? Go for it.'

"Uri asked a member of the film crew to go and get a spoon from the kitchen so that he could perform his infamous ‘spoon bending’ stunt.

"He started rubbing the spoon and it started bending right in front of my eyes. I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?!’ He then said to me, ‘Keep this spoon. I don’t know when, but one day your son will see.’ "

Harvey - who has various other medical conditions - has left doctors fascinated because he can now see, despite nothing having apparently changed with his medical history since birth, and Katie has stayed open to the idea that Uri's trick may have helped.

She wrote: "When you look at Harvey’s medical records, his eyes have not changed at all since he was a baby.

"They’re exactly the same. He has no optic nerve, so how can he now see? We have absolutely no idea. Whenever we take him to Moorfields Eye Hospital, they’re fascinated that he’s able to.

"It’s so weird. Was it Uri Geller? Or was it because my mum and I had tried to stimulate his eyes from a young age? Or was it just a coincidence? Who knows. Make of it what you will!"