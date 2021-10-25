Victoria Beckham has "so much appreciation" for Posh Spice.

The 47-year-old fashion designer - who has children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and 10-year-old Harper with husband David Beckham - credits her Spice Girls persona for making her more confident in her choices and thinks having an alter ego "fast-tracked" her to believing in herself.

She said: "I have so much appreciation for Posh. At the time, I was young and quite shy, so having Posh Spice as a persona fast-tracked me in terms of finding my inner confidence and self-belief.

“I’ve always loved fashion and beauty, and becoming Posh Spice taught me to trust my instincts and embrace my passions."

And Victoria hopes her daughter will want to wear her old stage costumes one day.

She added: "Our wardrobe was incredible. My mum has an archive of my Spice Girl looks that perhaps one day Harper will enjoy dressing up in."

The brunette beauty also admitted she was "glad" she made a good impression on 'Spiceworld: The Movie' actor Richard E. Grant, who recently insisted she is far funnier than her "po-faced" reputation would have people believe.

She told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: “Those who know me know that I’m actually quite the opposite and I’m glad Richard agrees."

The 'Withnail and I' actor had praised Victoria as being "genuinely funny" in a recent interview and admitted he "adored" working on the film with her and her Spice Girl bandmates, Geri Horner, Melanie C, Mel B and Emma Bunton.

He said last month: “Victoria was genuinely funny. So this reputation she has accrued for being po-faced and not giving away much is so at odds with the person I worked with. I absolutely adored her.”