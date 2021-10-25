Priyanka Chopra Jonas eats in the middle of the night.

The 'Baywatch' actress - who is married to Nick Jonas - doesn't stick to regular meal teams because the constant travelling she does with her work has disrupted her body clock so she simply finds sustenance when she needs it most.

She said: "I try to eat healthily and work out, but honestly my hours are so crazy. I travel a lot to different time zones, so I prefer to give my body what it needs, when it needs it, in order to function at my best. I don’t deny my body anything, even at 1am when I have the night-time munchies.

The 39-year-old star often finds it difficult to sleep because she has so many things on her mind.

She told Stella magazine: "It can take me a while to fall asleep at night. I have a lot of ideas going through my head. Sometimes I wake in the middle of the night and write to-do lists on my phone. It’s hard not to let those thoughts creep in. But my soul is happy."

Priyanka credits her husband for helping her become "calmer" and more "peaceful" in her life.

She said: "My job is public-facing so I can’t have people saying I was tired [while on a job]. The stakes are high as there are so many people who depend on what I’m doing. I feel like the responsibility of it takes over, which is why I need time to decompress and find my vulnerability.

"There’s nothing that makes me feel better than being with my family and the people I love.

"My husband Nick has definitely helped me get in touch with a new, calmer side of myself. I’m very ambitious, a go-getter, a hustler. I used to have torrential energy. But Nick is the sunshine that calms my storm.

"We balance each other that way. Whenever I’m feeling torrential, I now think about patience and how he [Nick] comes at every situation with a sense of resolution. It’s much more peaceful, rather than feeling agitated."