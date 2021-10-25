Addison Rae has an identity crisis "every other day".

The 21-year-old star - who became a household name in 2019 thanks to her TikTok videos - admitted she finds it hard to "keep up" with her own genuine interests because trends change so quickly all the time.

She said: "I feel like I have an identity crisis every other day. I'm like, ‘Who am I? What do I like? What’s going on?’

"Especially with the way that the trends go so fast nowadays, I don't know if anyone else notices it, but trends are rolling, it's like this is cool one day, then this is out and people think it's weird the next day.

"And I'm like, I just hopped on this trend. It’s so hard to keep up because it's so fast. I guess the reason why it's been that way is because things will circulate and trend really quickly and then just not be cool the next day."

And Addison admitted social media made her "lose" herself in a quest to be liked, when ultimately she became a hit online because of her "raw" posts.

Speaking on the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast, she said: "I really struggled with that for a long time. I think for the first year into doing social media I

kind of lost who I was in a way and I dealt with this inner me who was just like, ‘Do you even know yourself anymore? Are you just changing things about yourself so people will think it’s cool.’

"I forget that the way I started on social media was so raw and people liked when you can just be different and be yourself and not have this filter of what's cool and what's not in the world."

Addison was recently banned from TikTok and although she doesn't know why she was temporarily blocked from the platform, it served as a valuable lesson for her.

She said: "I got on my phone the other day and I was scrolling on TikTok and I was talking to my friends and my team and I was like, ‘Sometimes social media is so toxic. I wish it would just go back to the way it was, when you just posted to share and whatever, it's just so negative.’

"And then I go on my Tik Tok and I'm scrolling. And then all of a sudden it's like ‘permanently banned’. So the universe was like, ‘please stop talking bad about social media.’ So I was like, 'Ohh OK that was my fault.’ And then I was banned and I was like, ‘What just happened?’

"So I don't know how I got banned, but I was banned, but then it came back thank God because I think I just got banned for no reason. It was the universe saying, ‘Count your blessings.’ "

Listen to the 'Reign with Josh Smith' podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/reign-with-josh-smith/id1549676420