Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie developed a "meaningful" friendship on the set of 'Eternals'.

The two women - who play immortal beings Ajak and Thena respectively in the all-star blockbuster - bonded over their lives as busy working mothers and found they had a shared outlook on life.

Salma - who has 14-year-old Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault - said: "There's the aspect of the mom that is good with the kids and the mom that understands then that motherhood is a cult.

"You know we have to help each other, we have to talk to each other. And it's very important to find those moms that say, 'Yeah, we are together ... We can get this done.'

"And then it was like a joy to work with, and we have some of the same interests, and then we met at a time in our lives where we just want two things: meaningfulness, like relationships and friendships that are meaningful ... and joy. We just want joy."

And Angelina - who has Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt - admitted she is often a "heavy" person who tends not to socialise on set, but she couldn't resist the "warmth" of her co-star.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Salma in this film is the leader, and a healer, and a mother ... I could tell as soon as she walked into the room she just carried this warmth and she just takes care of everybody in the room, that's who she is.

"And that takes a lot out of you. It takes a lot of strength and it takes such a very empathetic human being.

"So I think she also saw me and I don't socialise very much, and I can kind of be a bit heavy, not unlike my character. And she has this warmth of, 'It's going to be OK.' And there's a scene in the film, which is, that's very us, and I think bonded us."

The two actresses believe working on the film has helped to built a lot of "real relationships" amongst the cast.

Angelina said: "It built a lot of real relationships and that's so important because the film that I am sure you will mention is so inclusive, it is so diverse.

"We are very, very different people coming together with different experiences and it was such a natural family and we learned so much from each other."