The Prince of Wales was deeply touched by Prince William's plan for his royal inheritance.

Prince Charles said that he was “reduced to tears” after hearing about his son the Duke of Cambridge's intentions for what he plans to do with the Duchy of Cornwall – the title William will inherit when Charles accedes to the throne.

The 72-year-old royal said: “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it ‒ I was deeply touched and moved by what he said.

"Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did really because I suddenly thought well, just hearing that from him made the last 50 years worthwhile."

Prince William had previously discussed his inheritance plans in the 2019 documentary ‘Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall’.

He said: “I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it.

“I think it’s really important, about the family angle, I really do.”

William spoke about the legacy that his father has built there over his reign and how he wants to pass it on to his three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three.

Prince Charles, 72, became the holder of the Duchy in 1958 when he was made the Prince of Wales.

It is said that Charles and William have become closer in recent years amid the backdrop of incidents in the royal family – such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as senior royals and relocate to California.

Royal expert Emily Andrews said: "Partly, this is natural as they get older and realise their shared values ‒ a current Prince of Wales and his successor ‒ in protecting the monarchy.

"But also, it has been a necessity as the institution has suffered blows to its reputation."