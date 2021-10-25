Hilaria Baldwin's "heart" is with Halyna Hutchins' family.

The 37-year-old author has taken to Instagram to offer her sympathies to the family of the late cinematographer, who died on the set of the Western movie 'Rust' after being shot with a prop gun by Alec Baldwin, Hilaria's husband.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.

"It's said "there are no words" because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support. (sic)"

Hilaria - who has been married to Alec since 2012 - added in the caption: "Sending love to all. Holding you all in my heart. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alec is "cancelling other projects" after the tragic incident in New Mexico.

An insider recently revealed that the Hollywood star will "take some time to re-centre himself" following the incident.

The source said: "This was pretty devastating. This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye."

Alec was "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting.

The insider added: "Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated."

Alec took to social media following the accident last week, admitting he was heartbroken about what happened.

He tweeted: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."