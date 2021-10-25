Julianna Margulies "can understand" the criticism she's received for playing a gay character in 'The Morning Show'.

The 55-year-old actress plays Laura, a gay reporter, in the hit TV series - and she understands why her casting has annoyed some people, when she herself is not gay.

Julianna - who has a 13-year-old son called Kieran with her husband Keith Lieberthal - explained: "I understand 100 percent that I can't play a different race, but I am an actress and I am supposed to embody another character. Whatever their sexuality is doesn't matter to me, the same way watching a gay person play a straight person [wouldn't].

"Are you telling me that because I'm a mother, I can never play a woman who has never had a child? Or if you've never been married that you can never play a married woman?"

Julianna acknowledged that it's a difficult issue to resolve to everyone's satisfaction.

She told 'CBS Mornings': "You have to be careful on where you're drawing the line there. We're actors. We're supposed to embody a character, regardless of their sexuality.

"When it comes to race and gender, that's a whole different story and I 100 percent agree with that. That's my stance on it."

The actress also revealed that she can relate to her on-screen character in certain ways.

She said: "It could be my age now, maybe, but you get to a place in your life, and I think the same thing happened with Laura, where you go, 'This is who I am. Take it or leave it. I am not interested in pretending. I have no skeletons in my closet. I'm not hiding. I'm telling the truth, and if you don't like it, then you're not in my orbit.'"