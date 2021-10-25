Simon Le Bon thinks Duran Duran's sudden rise to fame was "very weird".

The 62-year-old singer shot to fame in the 1980s, and Simon admits the group were totally unprepared for what came their way at the time.

Simon - whose band are one of the best-selling groups of all time, selling more than 100 million records - said: "It is a weird thing because you grew up being free and suddenly - and for us, it was very sudden - we got thrust into the public domain and everybody felt like they knew us.

"You walk down the street and people say hello to you, and you're thinking to yourself, do I know that person? And you have to remind yourself that no, he's just saying hello because he saw me on 'Top Of The Pops'."

By contrast, Simon admits his day-to-day life is much more measured these days.

The musician explained how their fame snowballed from the time they released their debut album in 1981.

Simon - who has daughters Tallulah, 27, Saffron, 30, and Amber, 32 - told Sky News: "It's easier to get the reservation in the restaurant you like. Obviously we've worked and we've been compensated for it, handsomely, which makes a lot of aspects of life easier.

"Also, we've got families now. We were completely free and our own agents when we started, we could go and spend six months away on a tour, which turned into a record, which turned into a video shoot, which turned into a photo shoot, which turned into another tour. You know, those things used to happen.

"Now, things are a little bit more measured, a little more sensible, actually."