Chris Harrison is engaged to Lauren Zima.

The 50-year-old TV host - who is best known for presenting 'The Bachelor' - has taken to social media to reveal he popped the question to Lauren, 33, in Napa Valley, California, over the weekend.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos of their engagement, Chris wrote on Instagram: "love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now! (sic)"

Lauren - who is a host on 'Entertainment Tonight' - has also taken to the photo-sharing platform to share their happy news.

Alongside a snap of the couple toasting their engagement, Lauren wrote: "We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this. You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest [engagement ring emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Chris left his high-profile role on 'The Bachelor' earlier this year after he was accused of defending a contestant's past racist behaviour.

The presenter hosted the popular franchise for nearly 20 years, but left his role after defending Rachael Kirkconnell, who attended a 'Antebellum'-themed party in 2018.

In a statement to announce his exit, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said: "Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of 'The Bachelor' franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Chris also responded to the news on his Instagram account.

He wrote earlier this year: "I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."