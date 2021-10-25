JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew split "weeks ago".

The 18-year-old star and Kylie decided to call time on their romance after less than a year together and a source has now told E! News that they actually opted to go their separate ways weeks ago.

JoJo has remained tight-lipped about their split and the specific reasons behind it, but the YouTube star - who came out earlier this year - has previously hinted at some difficulties in maintaining their long distance relationship.

JoJo - who has been living in Los Angeles while her girlfriend has been in Florida - previously explained: "We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad.

"It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to ever. But we do. And it just makes the [times] when we get to say hi to each other even more special."

In recent weeks, JoJo has been competing on 'Dancing With The Stars', forming the first-ever same-sex partnership in the history of the TV series alongside Jenna Johnson.

However, the teenager appeared to allude to her break-up during a red carpet appearance earlier this month.

JoJo said at the time: "I struggle when anything is new and I went through something that was new and I had never gone through before. And it was tough and it is still tough and I cried about it last night."

JoJo didn't address her relationship status specifically - but she did appear to hint that her romance with Kylie was over.

The TV star - who has previously appeared on the reality series 'Dance Moms' - added: "I am missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me."