Ed Sheeran is planning to conduct a TV interview from his pub after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 30-year-old singer is scheduled to appear on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' in the coming days, but Ed - who is turning his garden pub, The Lancaster Lock, into a makeshift TV studio - has been forced to change his plans after recently being diagnosed with the virus.

Jonathan told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We were supposed to have Ed Sheeran on but he’s got COVID so obviously can’t.

"We are going to do a live Zoom from his pub at home, which is the first time we’ve seen inside his pub."

Ed recently revealed via Instagram that he was self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker - who has more than 35 million followers on the photo-sharing platform - said: "Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. (sic)"

Ed is currently preparing to release his long-awaited new album, '='.

The singer is one of the world's best-selling musicians but recently revealed he was told to "get a real job" when he discussed his musical aspirations at school.

He shared: "I think kids should be encouraged to be creative. When I was a child, saying you wanted to be a musician, they’d go, ‘You need to get a real job.’

"School is so stressful. You’ve got all these exams – maths, English and science – all these things are very difficult. But what I want to say to kids is if you do what you love, you will eventually get paid for it."

