Drake rented a Rolls-Royce in 2007 to convince people he was "destined to make it".

The rap star celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday (24.10.21), and he's marked the occasion by revealing how far he's come in his career.

Alongside a 14-year-old video of himself in a Rolls-Royce, Drake wrote on Instagram: "Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances (sic)"

Drake used renting the vehicle as a means of motivating himself to reach the top of the music industry.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker - who is now one of the world's best-selling artists - said: "Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted. Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete. (sic)"

Drake subsequently thanked his followers for their birthday messages.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Thank you for all the love and appreciation and gifts and texts and dm’s…more than just loved I feel truly appreciated and that is the only gift I ever needed. (sic)"

Drake previously revealed that he feels proud of how he's dealt with fame and success.

He reflected: "I think one of my biggest accomplishments is the fact that I didn’t let this massive, massive change in my life destroy me.

"That’s my biggest accomplishment. I made a lot of money. I been a lot of places. I had a lot of opportunities to f*** this up. And didn’t."