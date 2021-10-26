Kim Kardashian West thinks she's a workaholic.

The 41-year-old star has founded various brands over the years, including Skims, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, and Kim thinks she gets her passion for working hard from her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The brunette beauty - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - explained: "I know, I know, I am [a workaholic].

"I get a lot of my work ethic from my dad."

Kim admits her days are "full" at the minute - but she also loves spending time at home with her kids.

The reality star - who has been named a brand innovator by WSJ. Magazine - told the publication: "My days are completely micromanaged to the minute.

"In order to get away from the kids, I will go into my office at my house and study. And then working on beauty and rebranding and SKIMs, constantly, I'm always in fittings and fabric meetings.

"My days are pretty full."

Despite this, Kim can't imagine a time when she's happy to slow down.

The TV star insisted she actually enjoys working and pushing herself to achieve her ambitions.

She explained: "I don't see me floating on a yacht. I think I'll always feel good when I'm working."

Kim has been tipped to eventually replace Kris Jenner as the leader of the Kardashian/Jenner brand.

She's involved in her family's business dealings, but Kim admitted she's already "really busy".

Speaking about their long-term plans, Kim said: "We've talked about it. I would assemble a team of people to take over. I hope it doesn't happen for a really long time, because I'm really busy."