Michelle Heaton has felt "forced" to edit her images on social media.

The 42-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to admit to using filters to enhance her appearance, and to discuss some of the pressures she's faced over the years.

Alongside photos of herself in a bikini, Michelle - who has Faith, nine, and Aaron, seven - wrote: "Some are so ashamed or carry the weight of feeling self conscious of our scars and saggy bits that is only how god made us to be - our own body.

"Just taking them now, hands up, went to smooth.. Away the saggy stomach of carrying babies … the scars on my boobs from the double mastectomy.. the scar on my heart from abusing diet pills when young … my hysterectomy scars what were once my babies delivery scars..

"If honest there’s prob more.

"Maybe I will sometimes still do it. Don’t hate on those who create a perfect image .. sometimes we feel forced into doing so because of the online abuse we get of pictures like these I’ve put up today. (sic)"

Michelle admits to being self-conscious about her appearance.

However, she's now determined to embrace her perceived flaws.

Her post continued: "I have no doubt I will or would have been scrolling down at some unpleasant very damaging comments at my scars sags and age. Unfortunately no matter how hard we try to only see the good and beautiful comments one bad can cause so much pain!

"so today I embrace that - might not happen often but I can today! And I’ve thrown in a touched up fake me at the end .. I don’t look like that I look like this (sic)"