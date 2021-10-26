Travis Barker has had Kourtney Kardashian's lips inked to his arm.

The heavily tattooed Blink-182 star proposed to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star earlier this month, and he's just had an old tattoo tribute to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler covered up.

At the end of a giant black scorpion's tail sits the lips on his inner arm in a permanent tribute to his future wife.

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared the new body art on his Instagram page and congratulated the pair on their engagement.

He wrote: "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker... Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two."

The 45-year-old rocker got down on one knee inside a circle of red roses on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California on Ocotber 17.

Kourtney, 42, shared a picture of the romantic proposal on Instagram and captioned the post: “forever @travisbarker. (sic)"

While her sister Kim Kardashian West, 41, took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the pair kissing and showed off her sibling's huge dazzling diamond ring.

The clip was soundtracked by Bruno Mars' 'Marry You' and was also shared by Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “So happy for you guys I love you both!”

The 'Feeling This' hitmaker also has an 18-year-old son called Landon with his second wife Shanna.

He's been married twice before, however, his first marriage to Melissa Kennedy lasted just nine months.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has Mason, 11, Reign, six, and nine-year-old Penelope with ex-partner Scott Disick, and this will be her first marriage.

Travis recently admitted he feels "invincible" when he's alongside the Poosh founder.

And Kourtney even convinced him to overcome his fear of flying.

He said: "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much travelling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."