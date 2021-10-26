Charles Martinet wants to play Mario until he "drops dead".

The 66-year-old voice actor - who has lent his voice to Nintendo's iconic plumber in around 100 games since 1992 - won't be playing the character in the upcoming 'Super Mario' movie, with Chris Pratt stepping into the role with Martinet having cameo roles.

As reported by The Game Creator, he was asked about his future during a Q&A at Fan Expo Canada and said: "I want to voice Mario until I drop dead.

"If someday I think I am no longer capable of doing it, I will tell Nintendo to look into finding someone else."

He even suggested his death might not be the end of his stint at the beloved character, as he's recorded "over five million audio files" which can be used long after he's gone.

He added: "I hope there will still be Mario after I am gone.

"Anyways, there are over five million audio files of me voicing Mario.

"I go into the studio and record 45 takes of every sound I can think of, so I'm not going anywhere for a long time!"

Martinet also provides the voices for Wario, Waluigi and Luigi, with Charlie Day playing the latter in the movie.

The main cast is rounded off with Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the role of Princess Peach, while Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad, and Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the movie is expected to drop in December 2022.