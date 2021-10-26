Britney Spears' family hurt her “deeper than you’ll ever know.”

The ‘Oops I Did It Again” hitmaker recently saw her father removed from his position as co-conservator of her estate and is hoping to have the legal agreement - which has prevented her from being in control of her own affairs since 2008 - dissolved entirely but insisted she is still seeking "justice" from those who have hurt her over the years.

She wrote on Instagram: “This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???”

The 'Lucky' singer recently warned her family that if she ever does a tell-all interview, she won't hold back about her treatment over the last decade.

She continued: "I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!!"

Britney added alongside a snap of her Christmas tree: "I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all (sic)"

Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, has been a source of support and advocating for her daughter's wishes in court for the last two years, but last year, her older brother, Brian Spears, described the conservatorship as a "good thing" for their whole family.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has faced a lot of criticism from #FreeBritney supporters for not using her public platform to support her sister, but she previously defended her decision to stay quiet.

She wrote on Instagram in June: “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister — long before there was a hashtag — and I’ll support her long after.”