Huawei is launching a new FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds.

The company - which released the FreeBuds Studio product earlier this year - is set to drop its successor next month with a cost of £200 ($275).

As reported by What Hi-Fi?, the new pair will be released on November 10 and are designed to look like a lipstick tube.

The buds themselves are red, with a stainless steel charging case which will protect against wear and corrosion.

They also boast a great noise cancellation suite, which will seemingly allow them to set the noise cancellation level - from over 10 preset options - based on your surroundings.

Huawei's AEM technology also helps with EQ adjustment, as the buds can determine the best settings depending on the shape of your ear canal.

Meanwhile, this can also be adjusted further by using the Huawei AI Life app.

And the Huawei integration includes playback on the company's own smartphones, and the earbuds can record playback with a rate of up t0 48 kHz with devices like the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus.