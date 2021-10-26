Dianne Buswell could earn over £3,000 for a single Instagram post, making her the highest-paid influencer to come from 'Strictly Come Dancing.'

Despite her early exit from the show this year, Dianne tops the 'Strictly Influencer' list compiled by Cosmetify.com, which claims she can earn £3,355 per post on the social media platform.

A spokesperson told Daily Mirror newspaper: "Each episode of 'Strictly Come Dancing' is viewed by millions suggesting that the professionals can expect to gain even more followers on social media, which increases opportunities for the dancers outside of the Strictly season.”

The professional dancer, 32, was partnered with comedian Robert Webb, 49, for the current series of the BBC favourite but the 'Peep Show' star was forced to withdraw early from the competition owing to his heart condition.

Other big earners on the list include fellow professional dancer Gorka Marquez - who this year is partnered with 'Loose Women' star Judi Love, 41 -, with his earning power thought to be £2,598 per post.

Clocking in at 10th place is 34-year-old pro Johannes Radebe who this year is partnered with 'Bake Off' winner John Whaite who despite being at the bottom of the list, is thought to earn a still impressive £899.

The full list is as follows:

1. Dianne Buswell - £3,355 per post

2. Gorka Marquez - £2,598 per post

3. Oti Mabuse - £2,340 per post

4. Giovanni Pernice - £1,897 per post

5. Aljaz Skorjanec - £1,852 per post

6.Janette Manrara - £1,756 per post

7. Karen Hauer - £ 1,075 per post

8. Anton Du Beke - £978 per post

9. Neil Jones - £899 per post

10. Johannes Radebe - £899 per post