Taylor Swift is giving her fans the chance to own a budget version of the ring she wears on the cover of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker teamed up with jeweller Cathy Waterman and her daughter, Claire Winter Kislinger, on the replica of the dazzling $7,390 diamond 'Love' sparkler - which she gifted the pop megastar when she was making the record in 2011.

And, in return, the Grammy-winner played the mother-and-daughter duo her new recordings of the songs from Taylor's seminal 2012 LP.

In a statement, Cathy said: “If I could, I would tattoo my love on all my people, and creating the ‘Love’ ring was the closest I could get to that idea.

“It was wonderful that Taylor spent time with us, cooking and baking pies, and playing her new music, which made us feel a part of the process. It warrants being an unofficial member of the family.”

Taylor's friend, Claire, added: “Our friendship has always been really important to me. Taylor is such a steady, reliable friend. The collaboration is significant to me personally and for the brand as well. My mom has always said that the people she wants to be associated with most are talented, strong, hard-working women. Check. Check. Check.”

The $45 version is made from silver-plated metal and cubic zirconia.

'Red (Taylor's Version)' is set to follow April's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', the new recording of her 2008 album.

Taylor decided to re-record her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue.

Scooter's Ithaca Holdings then sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings.

After the purchase, Taylor claimed she was never offered the chance to buy her own master recordings.

On her plans to re-record her records, she said: "It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.

"When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."

'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' did not disappoint, with six new tracks and duets with Keith Urban and Maren Morris.

'Red (Taylor's Version)' drops on November 12 and the new merch range is available from taylorswift.com.