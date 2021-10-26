The fiancee of the late Brandon Lee has called for "real guns" to be banned from movie sets.

Eliza Hutton - who lost her 28-year-old partner in 1993 when he was shot on the set of 'The Crow' by a gun that was supposed to have been loaded with blanks - has branded the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of 'Rust' last week another "avoidable tragedy" and urged film bosses to make changes.

Reflecting on 'Rust' actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killing Halyna and injuring director Joel Souza with a weapon being used during rehearsal, Eliza told People magazine: "28 years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly. My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins' husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy.

"I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets."

Eliza spoke out days after she shared a photo of herself and Brandon from their engagement in Venice, Italy, in 1992 to her private Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "There's no such thing as a prop gun."

Eliza's comments echoed those made a few days ago by Brandon's sister, Shannon Lee, who also called for real guns to be banned from films.

She said: "I have been in contact with my mom and with my brother’s fiancée. A lot of people have been reaching out. It’s stirring up a lot of emotions — and frustration.

“I think that in this day and age with all the special effects that are possible and all of the technology, there is no reason to have a prop gun or a gun on a set that can fire a projectile of any sort. It is not necessary, and I would love to see some changes made industry-wide. My brother’s fiancée and I have been talking about it. I think we wish we had thought to do more 28 years ago, and we would love to do that now."

Shannon also revealed her "heart goes out" to Alec after the accidental killing.

She said: "There are rules that are supposed to be followed. I am certainly not pointing fingers at anyone because that would be the wrong thing to do. But, there is no reason for something like this to happen. My heart goes out to Alec Baldwin.

"I feel for the work he is going to have to do to process this and try to find some measure of peace around it. And even more so for the family of Halyna Hutchins. It’s having your whole world flip upside down. There should be compassion for all the pain everyone is going through."