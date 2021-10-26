Petra Ecclestone homeschools her children in a bid to avoid "woke stupidity".

The 32-year-old heiress - who has Lavinia, nine, and six-year-old twins James and Andrew with ex-husband James Stunt, and Minnie, 18 months with fiance Sam Palmer - and her partner made the decision to avoid a conventional school environment for the brood because they can choose the subjects the kids learn about and avoid the current ways of thinking, which involves being alert to injustice and employing an attentiveness to social and political issues.

Sam said: "We home school. We have teachers. And sport coaches. I was against it initially, but I have to say I really love it. We get to spend more time as a family.

"We get to choose what's being taught to our kids. And it will certainly not include woke stupidity like I've seen in some schools."

Although the couple were initially "worried" about the kids missing out on the social aspects of school, they ensure the children still see pals.

Sam added to the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "They have their friends over nearly every day.

"There are four of them anyway so they are never alone, and also go to sports clubs."

A lack of formal schooling will also mean the family can travel as often as they always have as, although they are based in London, they are currently staying in Los Angeles.

And despite travel measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Petra previously admitted they had flown "completely around the world" in a bid to escape the health crisis.

Speaking from Monaco in February after previous stints in Switzerland and the Maldives, Petra said: "We’re currently in Monaco. For now. Not sure where we’ll be next week ... We’re very COVID-conscious.

"We’ve flown completely around the world to try and miss it. What I think we’ve realised now is you can’t run from coronavirus.

"We thought, rather than being cooped up in the house and the kids not really being able to do much, we would go to Switzerland where they were able to do outdoor activities."

But the socialite- whose father is billionaire businessman Bernie Ecclestone - claimed they didn't deserve any criticism for taking advantage of the opportunity to head overseas.

She explained: "It is unfair, but I feel like if people had the opportunity, they’d go on holiday too."