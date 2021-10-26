Kerry Katona has claimed an evil spirit wanted to take her son.

The 41-year-old singer - who has Molly, 20, and Lilly, 18, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 14, and Max, 13, with second husband Mark Croft and seven-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay - was forced to call in paranormal investigators due to unsettling antics in her house around six years ago, and she was horrified by what the ghost hunters found in her abode.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: "We had a paranormal activity team at our house. It was about six years ago. They told us there was a man in the house called John and he wanted us to leave – and that he wanted my son Max.

"It was when George was still alive and they also told us that John gave George Bell’s palsy."

Although Kerry, her fiance Ryan Mahoney, 33, and her five younger kids recently relocated to Cheshire, she still believes she's got a ghostly presence in her home.

She added: "Also, I’ve had this all my life, but the lights in the house constantly turn on and off. It happened in my old house and it’s been happening here, too. My bedroom is like a bloody disco!"

Lilly practices witchcraft and uses spells and tarot cards, and the former Atomic Kitten singer admitted she shares her daughter's beliefs, although she isn't as hands-on as the teenager.

She said: "I think it’s very positive. It’s all about what you give out to the universe is what you get in return – and I’m a massive believer in that.

"I use crystals and I’ve got my gratitude book where I write my affirmations. I just don’t do spells like Lilly does. It’s not that I’m not a believer, but she practises it more than I do."