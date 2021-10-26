Paris Hilton will investigate “the troubled teen industry” in a new podcast series.

The 40-year-old socialite discussed how she was abused at Provo Canyon School during her teens and is hoping to shed some light on the issue in the audio project.

In a statement, Paris said: “For 20 years, I lived silently with the memories, and the trauma, from my experience at Provo Canyon School.”

“This past year, thousands of survivors like me have shared their stories, helping to bring into public view what so many of us have locked up. Provo Canyon School will not be able to hide behind the abuse they’ve caused survivors any longer.

“I am so proud to be producing ‘Trapped in Treatment’ and can’t wait to take you on this audio journey.”

The podcast will be hosted by Paris along with Rebecca Mellinger and Caroline Cole – a businesswoman who also survived abuse at a behaviour-modification facility.

Caroline and Paris have worked together previously to advocate for awareness of the problem. Earlier this month, they took part in a livestream with the Washington Post newspaper to reflect on their experiences. Paris also penned an opinion piece for the paper, detailing her allegations.

She wrote: “I endured physical and psychological abuse by staff: I was choked, slapped across the face, spied on while showering and deprived of sleep. I was called vulgar names and forced to take medication without a diagnosis. At one Utah facility, I was locked in solitary confinement in a room where the walls were covered in scratch marks and blood stains.”

The podcast is set to be released next year and will be produced by Paris with London Audio and iHeart Radio alongside Warner Brothers Unscripted Television and Telepictures. Each episode will focus on a different institution and provide insight using data and expert voices.

Following the abuse scandal, the Provo Canyon School was taken over by Universal Health Services in 2000. Paris had left the facility in 1999 as she decided to pursue a modelling career.

They told Refinery29 in June: "We do not condone or promote any form of abuse. Any and all alleged/suspected abuse is reported to our state regulatory authorities, law enforcement, and Child Protective Services immediately as required.”