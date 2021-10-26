Gwyneth Paltrow "almost died" giving birth.

The 49-year-old actress - who has Apple, 17, and 15-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin - had to undergo an emergency caesarean section while in labour with her eldest child and she admitted they were caught up in a "crazy" medical drama, although she declined to give details.

Speaking on 'Armchair Expert', she told podcast host Dax Shepard: "I had two caesareans. My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy - we almost died. It was, like, not good."

The Goop founder admitted it was shocking to be left with a scar from giving birth to her children, though she insisted it isn't a "bad" thing.

Discussing the signs of getting older, she continued: "Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't use to be there.' And it's not that it's bad, or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my god.' "

In 2013, the 'Iron Man' stat revealed her kids were keen to have a sibling but she was hesitant because she had suffered a miscarriage which also caused potentially-fatal complications for her.

She said: "I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn't work out, and I nearly died. So I am like, 'Are we good here, or should we go back and try again?'"

Meanwhile, Gwyneth - who is married to producer Brad Falchuk - recently admitted her body is "going south" now she's older and she wants to be less critical of her changing shape.

She said: "Unfortunately, we're always looking at ourselves with a critical eye.

"I would love to get to a place where I don't do that anymore. I want to show up for myself in a more loving way, because it's all going south from here! There's nothing we can do about it."

Gwyneth found the changes to her body most apparent after she welcomed her daughter into the world.

She said: "I was just coming out of my 20s when you're in that sexy, young girl phase.

"And then you're like, 'Well, how do I reconcile who I am now with that?' For me, it was really about giving myself time to be a mother, and letting my body dictate where it was going."