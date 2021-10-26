Rumer Willis is "incredibly grateful" that she never had to choose between her parents.

The 33-year-old actress was just 12 years old when her parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, separated and she is thankful the Hollywood stars always put the needs of her and her younger sisters, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27, first and maintained a good relationship for their sake.

She told People magazine: "I'm so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication.

"In any relationship — whether it's with a partner, whether it's with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important.

"I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them.

"I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays.

"And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bruce initially quarantined with Demi and their daughters in Idaho, before being joined by current wife Emma Heming Willis and their kids Mabel, nine, and seven-year-old Evelyn.

And the former 'Empire' actress admitted it was an "amazing" time for them all because they never get to spend so much quality time together as a family any more.

She said: "I think it was just amazing to be together and have so much time, even though we all live in California and live relatively close to each other," says Rumer.

"Just to be able to really spend quality time and be outside and be in our family home and be not only with my sisters and my mom and their partners, but my little sisters and my dad and my stepmom," she continues. "It was a time that I, like, in a lot of ways, even though it was really challenging for the world, I am deeply grateful for it because I don't know if we would have gotten that time together otherwise."