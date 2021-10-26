Gwen Stefani had coronavirus last year.

The 'Cool' singer has revealed that she was struck down by COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic, which prompted her to cancel four shows in Las Vegas back in February 2020.

Gwen made the announcement as she returned to Sin City's Zappos Theatre for her 'Just a Girl' residency.

The 52-year-old singer told the crowd: “I was the first one to have COVID, in case you wondered.

“I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I cancelled those four shows?”

Gwen added: “I would literally take people up here and make out with you. But… I gotta make it through the next eight shows."

The former No Doubt singer added that she was happy to risk her health to perform in front of her adoring fans once more.

She said: “Just because I can’t touch you, I’m still breathing your air right now, so that’s the risk that I’m taking because I love you guys.”

Meanwhile, Gwen married country star Blake Shelton in an intimate ceremony on his Oklahoma ranch in July and she described the wedding as the "greatest moment" of her life.

The singer gushed: "It was literally the greatest moment … one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be.

"I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace. Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."