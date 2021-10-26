Dax Shephard is baffled by men who are overprotective of their daughters' virginity.

The 46-year-old star – who shares daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with his wife Kristen Bell - admits that his opinion about raising girls is "unpopular" as he wants his children to make their own choices with regards to intimacy.

Speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Dax said: “The most generic thing every guy says to me is, ‘Oh, you better have a gun, there’s gonna be guys coming around.’ This notion I have to protect my daughters’ virginity with great prejudice if necessary."

The star continued: “My response is, I do not want my daughters to have sex so they can get approval from somebody, but if my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favourite activity, remains my favourite activity, I’d be lying if I said I was any way anti-that activity.”

Dax also told Paltrow – who was promoting her new Netflix show 'Sex, Love & Goop' - about the "ingenious" talk Kristin gave their daughters about sex.

The 'Robot Chicken' star explained: “When she describes sex to our children she says, ‘And then the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina.

"So right away it’s, you’re in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not the man puts his penis in your vagina.

"You're in the driver's seat. I was like, that's a nice little adjustment we're gonna make."