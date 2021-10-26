Chrissy Teigen feels "excited" to be celebrating 100 days of sobriety.

The 35-year-old model - who is married to musician John Legend - thinks she's become a better person since she decided to turn her back on alcohol.

Chrissy - who previously confessed to cyberbullying Courtney Stodden in 2011 - explained: "I'm actually 100 days sober today and I'm so excited.

"I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."

Chrissy also revealed that until this year, she'd not gone a day or two without drinking since her early 20s.

She told the 'Today' show: "I've been struggling with it honestly, for the past couple of years when I knew it was kind of an issue.

"Just even like doing interviews and things like I would think I needed a glass of wine, and then it just started to get embarrassing like at award shows and things and everyone memes it and thinks it's funny and cute that you fell asleep or something."

Chrissy recalled embarrassing herself in public because of her drinking habits.

The model - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with John - said: "I just was like, I can't be the messy one.

"This is embarrassing, and I don't want to be waking up in the morning and being like, 'Oh, what did I say?' Like that's so embarrassing and then it was just not worth it."

Chrissy also admitted she'd learned a lot about herself in light of the cyberbullying controversy.

She shared: "For me it was a big moment of, 'Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this?'

"There's that old cliche like I'm glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person."