'Succession' has been renewed for a fourth season.

The HBO series has been a huge hit with TV viewers since premiering in 2018, and the broadcaster has now announced plans to commission the show for another season.

Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming, said: "With each season of 'Succession', [creator] Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision.

"This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead."

HBO also confirmed that the premiere of season three attracted an audience of 1.4 million people across all platforms.

The impressive viewing figures represent the best premiere night of any HBO original since the launch of HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Brian Cox - who plays Logan Roy, the family patriarch, in 'Succession' - recently admitted to having something in common with his on-screen character.

Asked how his anger levels compare to Logan, the veteran actor told GQ magazine: "I've got a terrible temper.

"I mean, it's something that's in my family – my wife has it as well. She's a sweetheart, my wife, but ... And my youngest son has it as well, where they flare up. And in many ways it's better out than in, because when it's in it kind of tortures you and it shortens your life.

"But I believe in blowing up and then it's gone. It's over. It's done. And my youngest son is very much the same. And he can scare me, my youngest son, but then he's fine. He's OK. And I see that in Logan as well."