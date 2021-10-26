Sheryl Crow is reminded by her kids that she's not a "cool mom" anymore.

The 59-year-old musician has adopted sons Levi, 11, and Wyatt, 14, and Sheryl has joked that her kids are unimpressed by her fame and success.

Sheryl's kids tell her: "You just don't know, Mom. You don't get it."

The singer has also opened up about her experience of adoption, and admitted to being "honoured" to raise her children.

Sheryl - who was previously engaged to cyclist Lance Armstrong - told the 'Making Space with Hoda Kotb' podcast: "You don't get the wrong kids. It just doesn't happen that way. And my kids so clearly not only picked me but picked each other and man, what a cool honour.

"I tell my kids all the time, 'I am so honoured to be your mom.'"

Sheryl first adopted at the age of 45.

And the 'Everyday Is a Winding Road' hitmaker thinks her life experience helped her to deal with the challenge.

She said: "I had the gift of getting a lot of things out of my system before I had my kids, or before I got my kids. So there wasn't anything that I felt like I was missing.

"If I stayed home and something was going on I just didn't feel like I was missing anything, that I wanted to be anywhere else, and that's a gift."

Sheryl was convinced to adopt by her mother, who insisted she didn't need to marry and settle down before starting a family.

She said: "The story I was telling myself limited what I thought I could have, until somebody stepped in and said, 'Wait a minute, your story doesn't have to look like your mom and dad's story'. Families look like all different things."