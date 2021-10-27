Chrissy Teigen is determined to set a good example for her kids.

The 35-year-old model - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with husband John Legend - admitted to cyberbullying earlier this year, but after quitting alcohol and reflecting on her past behaviour, Chrissy is now desperate to set a positive example for her children.

She shared: "[I appreciate] having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realise that honestly, there's always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic."

Chrissy is keen to instil good values in her children.

And Chrissy insists she's now aware of how her past behaviour has hurt other people.

She told the 'Today' show: "I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn't doing that. The hardest part for me was realising, my goodness, this really had an effect on people.

"You don’t really think about the impact and the person on the other side."

In June, Chrissy issued an apology for abusing people on Twitter.

The model also revealed that she'd reached out privately to people she'd insulted over the years.

She said at the time: "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Chrissy also confessed to having been "insecure" and "immature".

She explained: "I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.

"In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted."