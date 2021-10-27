Mandy Moore's experience of motherhood has been "challenging and rewarding".

The 37-year-old star gave birth to a baby boy called Gus in February, and Mandy admits that motherhood has changed her outlook on life.

Mandy - who is married to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith - told People: "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is.

"It truly takes a village. I'm very conscious of how fortunate we are to not have had to struggle to meet Gus' basic human needs. There are so many women, moms and their children, who don't have that ability and have to overcome challenges I can't even imagine."

Mandy previously revealed she feels the most "indescribable and unconditional love" for her son.

The 'This Is Us' star took to social media to celebrate six months since she welcomed her baby boy into the world and admitted she feels so lucky to be a mother to the "happiest and sweetest guy".

Alongside a series of images of herself and Gus, Mandy wrote: "6 months with the with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love. We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!! (sic)"

Mandy also revealed breastfeeding her son had been a "rewarding experience".

She explained: "Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever.

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy. (sic)"