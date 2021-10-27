Cassandra Peterson turned down Brad Pitt for a movie role because he was "just so damn cute".

The 70-year-old actress - who is best known for her character Elvira, from the 1988 comedy horror film 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' - has revealed how the 'Fight Club' star auditioned for a part, but the casting team felt it would've caused some issues with the story.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "He auditioned for it and I was one of the people casting it and we decided, I said that he is just so damn cute that if he was there, there is no way I would like my boyfriend.

"I would be after him and he's playing underage so it wouldn't be a good thing, but I did write 'yum yum' in the comments box.

"That's the only thing that I remember... He was so cute. I mean, the guy was like 20 years old at the time."

It wasn't Cassandra and Brat's only interaction, as he later tried to buy her home - which she still lived in at the time - when she was nine months pregnant.

The star - who has daughter Sadie Pierson, 27, with ex-husband Mark Pierson - quipped: "I mean, when he rang my doorbell and I waddled down there to see who was at the gate, I almost dropped the baby right then.

"Really it would've been awesome to have Brad Pitt deliver my baby. And it came very close, I gotta say."

The two wold eventually end up as neighbours, and Cassandra joked about the benefits of having the Hollywood hunk nearby.

She added: "He was fantastic. I'll tell you the great part about having him as a neighbour is I walk down the street walking my dogs in the morning and he'd be there in this little garage area, like, punching a punching bag for his movie to keep fit and no shirt on or no anything and I mean, honest to god, I almost fainted every time I saw him.

"It was just too much first thing in the morning."