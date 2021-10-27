Paris Hilton burst into tears after being asked if she was "getting cold feet" about marrying Carter Reum in the trailer for 'Paris in Love'.

The 40-year-old heiress got engaged to the entrepreneur earlier this year, and in a preview for the upcoming 13-part Peacock docuseries - which will feature the couple's upcoming nuptials and the build-up to the big day - her partner gave her an ultimatum as tensions began to show.

He said: "This is your last chance to pull the plug on me."

Her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild then asked: "Are you, like, getting cold feet?"

Speaking to her younger sibling and her mom Kathy Hilton, Paris admitted: "I want to grow up, but I want to make sure I make the right choice."

She then broke down in tears and said: "I just don't want to be alone forever."

Paris put off setting a wedding date as she admitted she "still has healing" to do with regard to her parents.

She confessed: "I feel like I've lived my whole life for other people."

Carter's romantic proposal is also shown, and in an interview, he admitted: "As you can imagine, marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected."

Paris' wedding jitters are a thing of the past as the loved-up pair prepare for a "three-day" wedding affair.

The 'Cooking with Paris' star recently teased there will be "a lot happening" during the couple's marriage celebrations, which is why it will be spread across a few days.

She spilled: "It's gonna be like a three-day affair—we'll have a lot happening."

Quizzed on the many outfits she will wear, she replied: "Lots of dresses. Probably 10 - I love outfit changes."

She also recently confirmed their nuptials will be part of the show.

She revealed: "We just started shooting our new show, 'Paris in Love', on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot.

"So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."

When asked whether or not the wedding itself will be televised, she confirmed: "Yes."

The 'Stars are Blind' hitmaker teased her wedding will be "something magical and fun" and her beloved pet dog will be involved in the ceremony.

She said: "You know, I'm not your traditional bride. There has to be my little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby."