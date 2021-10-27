JoJo Siwa is happier than ever before.

The 'Dance Moms' alum is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' and has admitted her life has never been fuller, despite splitting from girlfriend Kylie Prew recently.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "Life right now is so bizarre. It's unique and so special and so amazing. Really big words that I haven't used in a really long time."

She continued: "Every day, I feel different. Every day, my happiness is larger. And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a thrill is bigger.

"Life is just so epic right now that I'm just seat belted in and along for the ride. I'm in the driver's seat, but I'm going 150 miles per hour. Like, Jesus take the wheel."

Kylie, 18, stopped being in the audience for the TV show, and it was later reported that the pair had called it quits.

A source said: “JoJo and Kylie did break up. Some [of the ‘DWTS’] cast are aware about the breakup.”

The pair started dating less than a year ago and are said to have split earlier this month.

Despite the 18-year-old YouTube personality going through a "rough time", JoJo has been "handling" the show "very professionally" and is focusing all of her energy on the competition at hand.

The source added: “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split.

“JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all.

“While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling ‘DWTS’ very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 per cent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

What's more, her dance partner Jenna Johnson, 27, has been "like a big sister to [JoJo]" amid the breakup.

Marking their one-month anniversary in February, JoJo gushed at the time: "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend ...

"And Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday! (sic)"