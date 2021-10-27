Sir Elton John wishes he hadn't "taken as many drugs" in his career.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker has opened up about his struggles with addiction and admitted he would "say no" if he went back in time and first got offered cocaine.

Speaking to LadBible alongside his 'After All' collaborator Charlie Puth, he said: "I wouldn’t have taken as many drugs. Definitely not.

"Although I I continued to work when I took drugs, I didn't make my best work some of the time.

"I never really wanted to take drugs, I just joined in for the sake of it and it became an addiction.

"I became an addict and alcoholic and I've since, you know, learned my lesson. But I would if I could go back to when I first saw a line of cocaine I would say "no" now."

Last summer, the 74-year-old legend insisted he would be "dead" if he hadn't asked for help with his addictions, which included alcohol and drugs.

Marking his 30th year of sobriety, he wrote on Instagram: "Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes.

"I'm truly a blessed man. If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead.

"Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

Meanwhile, Elton has spoken out in the past about wanting to "normalise the conversation" around mental health.

In a message to those who are suffering, he previously said: "You are not alone and you are loved. This has been an unprecedented year but I want you to know that it is okay to admit you are struggling and need some help. We need to talk about mental health to normalise the conversation, especially with men.

“I am thinking of you if you are struggling and hope you find healing love and support.”