Alyssa Milano has a "cordial" relationship with Shannen Doherty.

The pair starred in the fantasy TV series 'Charmed' but tensions were high between the duo during the show's eight-season run, although Alyssa has insisted their relationship is now less fraught as they are no longer in "competition" with each other.

Alyssa told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I would say we are cordial.

"You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had. I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that."

Alyssa – who has penned a new book 'Sorry Not Sorry' – also revealed that she reached out to Shannen when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and described her former co-star as a "great actress".

The 48-year-old star said: "When I heard about her diagnosis, I reached out to her. And I will send her DMs every couple of months to just check in.

"I have respect for her. Great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognise that back then."

Alyssa also reflected on the sexualisation of the female characters in the series – which ran from 1998 to 2006 – as she spent many episodes "scantily clad".

The 'Insatiable' star explained: "When I think about the 90s... you watch reruns of 'Charmed', and I'm running around in like a bra and underwear for 80 per cent of every episode.

"We had to be scantily clad in order for that show to be a hit."