Billie Eilish has called for "urgent action" to save the planet amid a "critical decade for our planet".

The US superstar and Emmy-winner Rainn Wilson have voiced their support for Exeter University in England's GreenFutures campaign ahead of the UN’s COP26 climate conference.

In a video message, the 'No Time To Die' hitmaker, 19, called on world leaders and everyone on Earth to do their bit.

She said: “This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet.

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one.”

'The Office' star Rainn, 55, said in his own clip: “Courage. That’s what our world’s leaders need more than anything."

“The decisions that they make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in our planet’s history.

“We need to act with urgency. We need to half emissions by 2030. World leaders, are you up for it? I am! Let’s try and do the impossible.”

COP26 is due to kick off on Sunday (31.10.21) in Glasgow and will take place over two weeks.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has just withdrawn from the climate change summit after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The 95-year-old monarch was scheduled to attend the high-profile event in Scotland, but she's now cancelled her original plans after undergoing preliminary medical checks in hospital last week.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

"Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday, 1 November.

"Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message."

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had gone to hospital for "preliminary investigations", and she stayed overnight before being sent back home to Windsor.