Drew Barrymore has reunited in-person with her ex-husband Tom Green for the first time in almost two decades.

The former flames - who were married from July 2001 to October 2002 - came together for her daytime talk show this week after Tom previously appeared as a virtual guest in September 2020, which was the first time they'd spoken in 15 years.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and reflecting on their reunion, he said: "It’s sort of a little bit like an out-of-body experience.

"It’s very nice to see you. It does feel weird though. Not weird in a bad way. Weird In a good way…

"I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting… it takes a little bit of the pressure off.”

Drew replied: "Well, I respect and love you."

He responded: "I love you, too."

The two exes looked back on their relationship, and the 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress couldn't believe it's been two decades years since they first got together in 2000.

She said: "When you say it's 20 years, sometimes it's the blink of an eye and sometimes you're like, 'Oh my God, we've lived so much in these last 20 years'.

"You've had a whole life and I've had a whole life and it's just really nice to come together and check-in and talk about it.

"I think the world of you. I celebrate you and I always have and I always will."

The “Never Been Kissed” star later remarried as she tied the knot with Will Kopelman in 2012, and while they split four years later they co-parent their two daughters.

And Tom admitted he wasn't surprised he didn't get an invite to their nuptials.

He said: "[It] makes sense to me. Honestly, I think it makes sense to probably not go to an ex's wedding."

Drew agreed with her ex, as she added: "I think so, too."