Irina Shayk is the new face of Self-Portrait.

The 35-year-old supermodel is the latest big name to star in a campaign for the popular brand and is modelling their resort 2022 collection.

Han Chong, the founder and creative director of the luxury fashion label, chose the Russian catwalk beauty for her "incredible natural balance of strength and femininity.”

In a statement, Han continued: “She has this infectious independence and sense of who she is, and epitomises these different sides of what it means to be a woman, which I really wanted to capture with this campaign and collection. She is romantic yet powerful and sensual yet vulnerable, all at the same time."

The designer added that the collection is both "super sexy" and "comfortable".

He told WWD: “It builds on our existing feminine shapes, which celebrate femininity, with a strong emphasis on styles that make women feel like themselves with confidence and ease. I also wanted to elevate our knitwear offering.

"This season, I introduced them in a more occasional dressing way. So they feel super sexy but still super comfortable to wear, whether it’s on the street or during evening times."

Last month, Bella Hadid was announced as the face of Self-Portrait's Spring 2022 collection, which will be unveiled early next year.

The supermodel was tasked with "transforming into varying sides of her character" for the shoot to showcase how Self-Portrait is for all different kinds of women.

Han said at the time: "When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind — for me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different personalities, different attitudes and different ways of living their lives.

“I wanted to celebrate this spirit with my new collection and wanted to present the different facets of the Self-Portrait woman with a series of images of Bella Hadid transforming into varying sides of her character.”

'Bridgerton' actress Phoebe Dynevor and catwalk queen Kate Moss have also modelled for the brand this year.