Anya Taylor-Joy annoys her friends with her ability to cry on cue.

The ‘Last Night in Soho’ actress has admitted she used to use her ability to turn on the waterworks while out with pals and cause a scene in public to "see what happens".

Appearing on ‘The Late Late Show’, she told host James Corden: “When I’m out with my friends — I can’t do it as much now because it’s kind of lost the appeal — but sometimes I’ll just start crying and be like, ‘You can’t speak to me that way', in public and just wait to see what happens. But now they don’t put up with it anymore.”

The 25-year-old ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star explained how she had learnt her party trick from her experiences in the movie industry, and she revealed she picked it up on a film set after she went a different route by trying to evoke sad feelings.

She added: “The first time I ever had a crying scene in a film, I didn’t know how to approach it. So, I was like, ‘I know — I’m going to think about everything bad that’s ever happened to me from 5 o’clock in the morning onward.' ”

The ‘Emma’ star continued: “They kept pushing my scene to the end of the day, so eventually I cried for 12 hours straight — not on camera. And they’re like, ‘It’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘I got nothing for you, man.’ So, yeah, [I learned to do it] kind of out of necessity.”

Meanwhile, Anya also has also revealed how she grew up being a "real tomboy" and discovered her love for passion later in life.

She told 'PEOPLE (The TV Show!)': "It's been so interesting because I grew up a real, real tomboy.

"Clothes only entered into my hemisphere when I started working, so I've been getting the craziest fashion education."