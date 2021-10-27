Xbox hardware sales have increased dramatically due to the "continued demand" for the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

New data has confirmed that hardware sales have actually risen by as much as 166 percent, with CFO Amy Hood revealing on an investor call that Microsoft sold more Xbox Series X|S consoles than expected during the period.

Overall, Microsoft's gaming revenue increased by 16 percent, according to the company's earnings report, which also confirmed that hardware sales saw the biggest surge.

The positive sales figures arrived shortly after Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed plans to acquire more gaming studios.

The 53-year-old executive insisted the company is open to expanding its portfolio of studios and is weighing up new opportunities.

He said: "We're definitely not done. There's no quota, no timeline where I have to go acquire studios by a certain time, but if we find a studio where we have a good fit ... absolutely."

Spencer didn't name any specific studios that Microsoft were considering. However, he did confirm that the tech giant is interested in acquiring another Japanese studio at some point in time.

At present, Microsoft has 23 game development studios located across the world - but the company is still keen to add to its portfolio.